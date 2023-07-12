Becky Lynch reminisces about going from "the chopping block" to the main event of WWE WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently took to Threads and posted an emotional message about coming a long way from almost getting fired by the company to featuring in the main event of WrestleMania.

On the July 13, 2015, episode of RAW, Lynch made her main roster debut alongside Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks(now Mercedes Mone). She went on to become one of the most decorated female superstars in the business.

Recently, the former RAW Women's Champion took to Threads(by Instagram). She posted an emotional message alongside a throwback photo of her from the WWE performance center.

She wrote that what a wild ride it has been from being on the chopping block to being the first woman to win the main event at WrestleMania.

"10 years ago I was part of the inaugural class at the @wwe performance center. From being on the chopping block to being the first woman to win the main event of WrestleMania and everything in between, after and still to come. What a wild ride it’s been. What a life," wrote Lynch.

You can check out a screenshot of the post below:

Becky Lynch via Threads

Becky Lynch made her name in WWE by winning several titles, including the RAW Women's Championship twice, SmackDown Women's Championship four times, and the Women's Tag Team Championship once with Lita.

Becky Lynch said Cody Rhodes' father helped her not get fired from WWE

Becky Lynch opened up about a time when she was about to get fired from WWE, but Cody Rhodes' father, the late legend Dusty Rhodes saved her career.

The Man thanked the legend and said that Dusty helped her whenever she was on the brink of getting fired from the company.

"I'd probably just cry and say, 'Thank you Dusty', 'cause I don't know if I'd still have a job if it wasn't for Dusty. I know there were many times where I was on the brink of being fired and Dusty always went to bat for me. I think Cody put it that 'Dusty likes his broken toys.'"

She further said that Dusty always had the backs of wrestlers who were an outcast and a misfit because he wanted to see them grow.

"If someone came in and were the finished product and polished, Dusty didn't have any work to do. But if someone comes in a little disheveled like I was and a little bit of an outcast and a misfit, he just had time for them and wanted to see them grow. I came in a shell of who I am now. He was just so supportive."

kelsey @itsmekelsey_x



#WWERaw Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark had a banger. Their first ever singles encounter on TV and they had great chemistry with each other. Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark had a banger. Their first ever singles encounter on TV and they had great chemistry with each other. #WWERaw https://t.co/BfogVFmvyI

Becky Lynch went in a bout against Zoey Stark on the latest edition of WWE RAW. However, The Man couldn't come out on top as Stark won with a little distraction from Trish Stratus. Only time will tell if the duo will go against each other again or not.

Do you think Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark will happen again? Let us know in the comments section below.

