Becky Lynch responds to Charlotte Flair's dig on WWE RAW

There have been a lot of chants for Becky Lynch from the WWE Universe over the past couple of days, chants that RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has been less than pleased with.

Tonight on WWE RAW, during Charlotte Flair's Championship Coronation, the crowd once demanded the presence of Becky Lynch. Flair responded, telling them all that Lynch was busy at home breastfeeding while she was on RAW taking care of the women's division.

It didn't take long for Becky Lynch to respond, taking to social media with the following message:

"Breastfeeding at home and still the most over woman in the division," Becky Lynch tweeted.

Becky Lynch has teased the WWE Universe several times this year about a potential return to WWE dating back all the way to this year's Royal Rumble event.

Tonight, Lynch took a different approach and said she's at home. Last night she tweeted a photo confirming that she was, in fact, in Texas. It is unlikely that she would have flown home overnight and could be hiding out backstage at WWE RAW.

Charlotte Flair will defend the RAW Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley in a rematch from Money in the Bank later on tonight. Will WWE pull the trigger and have Becky Lynch return at the conclusion of tonight's match? Only time will tell.

