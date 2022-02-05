Becky Lynch responds to initial claims of Ronda Rousey picking her for WrestleMania

The closing segment of SmackDown had a brief twist with implications for WrestleMania 38.

Ronda Rousey was going to name her opponent for the event in the closing segment. WWE official Sonya Deville, however, claimed that Becky Lynch told her earlier in the day that Rousey chose Lynch.

After Rousey confirmed that she has picked Charlotte Flair for the Show of Shows, Becky Lynch addressed the misinformation from Deville.

This is what she had to say:

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE Sonya I think you got catfished? I didn’t talk to you. I’ve been doing bicep curls all day.



I stand by what I said on Monday, I wouldn’t wanna face me if I was Ronnie….But we’ll if she’s as bad as she says she is. Sonya I think you got catfished? I didn’t talk to you. I’ve been doing bicep curls all day. I stand by what I said on Monday, I wouldn’t wanna face me if I was Ronnie….But we’ll if she’s as bad as she says she is. https://t.co/LbjGc1rkMd

The Baddest Woman on the Planet encountered Lynch on the latest episode of RAW. She mulled her options for the Showcase of the Immortals and claimed that she'd like to tangle with Lynch once more.

The segment ended with Rousey standing tall over Lynch without making her decision. In her appearance on SmackDown, Rousey confirmed that she'd be facing the Queen in one of the main events of Mania.

There's a lot of WrestleMania history between Lynch, Rousey, and Flair

All three women squared off in the main event of WM 35. Flair held the SmackDown women's title while Rousey was the RAW Women's Champion. Lynch had won the Royal Rumble that year and chose Rousey.

However, on the Road to WrestleMania, Lynch had to re-earn her spot in the match. Flair wasn't even a part of the match until Lynch was removed from it.

When all was said and done, the three women made history as the first female superstars to main event at Mania.

Rousey might be sticking around for a long run this time, so she could feasibly face both women. WM 39 will be in Los Angeles next year, and Lynch vs. Rousey will be a headline-worthy showdown.

Early reports suggest that will be the direction for both women at next year's show.

Things can certainly change between this year's WrestleMania and next year's show. What is for certain for this year's show is that Rousey has chosen Flair as her opponent at the Show of Shows.

Will she walk away with the SmackDown women's title?

Also Read Article Continues below

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

WWE vs. AEW vs. IMPACT - Who were the top performers according to DDP? Find out right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha

LIVE POLL Q. Should Ronda Rousey have chosen Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair? Becky Lynch. Charlotte Flair. 6 votes so far