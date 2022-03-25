Becky Lynch responds to Eric Bischoff's tweet saying she creates art through promos

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has taken to Twitter to respond to Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff's recent message to her.

Becky Lynch is very much the top dog in the RAW Women's division and has proven herself to be one of the company's most reliable main event talents. This caught the attention of Eric Bischoff, who had some kind words for The Man.

Bischoff praised both Lynch and AEW star MJF, who have both been known to use social media and their promo as an effective tool of self-promotion. The former WCW boss referred to what the superstars do as art. This prompted a response from Big Time Becks, who referred to herself as the "goat" (Greatest of All Time).

"Vincent Van Goat" Lynch said

Although Lynch and Eric never appeared on screen together, they briefly worked for Vince McMahon at the same time. Back in 2016, during the Women's Revolution, Bischoff worked as the Executive Director of SmackDown.

Becky Lynch recently attacked her WrestleMania opponent

At WrestleMania on Saturday, Big Time Becks is set to defend her RAW Women's Title against Bianca Belair.

On the latest edition of RAW, Lynch subjected Belair to a brutal attack, which saw her throat injured. The Man wrapped a folding chair around The EST of WWE's neck and drove her into the ring post, with WWE confirming that Bianca would be off TV for an unspecified amount of time.

Lynch is doing some of the best work of her career. Her use of social media to enhance her heelish character is a testament to her dedication to the pro wrestling business.

What do you think about Lynch's response to Bischoff? Will she be able to beat Bianca Belair at WrestleMania? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

