Becky Lynch retired from wrestling, claims major WWE star

Becky Lynch was last seen on WWE television in May 2024, and there's no telling if The Man wants to return to in-ring competition. Meanwhile, the current Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan claims that she retired Big Time Becks.

Last year, Liv Morgan went after the Women's World Championship on Monday Night RAW when Rhea Ripley relinquished the title. Later, she failed to beat Becky Lynch and had a rematch with the newly crowned champion at King & Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia.

After winning the title with the help of Dominik Mysterio, Liv defeated The Man in a rematch for the title inside a Steel Cage. Since the loss, Becky Lynch hasn't been on television, and Liv Morgan has taken credit for it every single time. Recently, she and Raquel Rodriguez rewatched last year's Elimination Chamber match in Perth.

During the rewatch, Liv Morgan reacted to Becky Lynch's entrance and stated that she retired the veteran and hopes the latter is enjoying it. Moreover, she added that The Man never thought that she would be beaten by Morgan and then retire:

"I retired her. Ha ha ha! (...) Happy retirement, Bex. I hope you're doing well. Do I think she expected to be beaten by Liv Morgan and then to be retired by Liv Morgan? No, but that's her fault," Morgan expressed. (From 07:34 to 08:03)

Check out the video below:

Ex-WWE star was ready to shave her head for Becky Lynch

Before Becky Lynch went on a hiatus from WWE, The Man spent time putting over stars and making the women's division stronger than before. She also had a run on the developmental brand where she put over Tiffany Stratton and Lyra Valkyria, as well as faced new names on the roster.

In an interview with Metro UK, Nixon Newell (fka Tegan Nox) recalled the time The Man roasted her for having a similar name and look. To fix it, Newell stated she was ready to shave her head, but thankfully, it didn't happen. The two also had a match on WWE RAW for the NXT Women's Championship.

"She was away, and I had the flamed-colored hair, like red, yellows, oranges, just this big red hair. And when she came back, she went, 'Oh, so not only you’re stealing my hair, but you’re stealing my name, too... She’s like, 'I’m ribbing you; it’s fine!' I was like, '[breathing a sigh of relief] Oh, okay! Because I will go shave my head right now!''' Newell said. [H/T: Metro UK]

It will be interesting to see if Becky will return to TV on The Road to WrestleMania 42.

