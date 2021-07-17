"I think it's too early" - Former pro-wrestling manager believes a Becky Lynch return at Money in the Bank is unlikely (Exclusive)

Becky Lynch has not been seen on WWE television for almost a year now. The last time The Man was seen in a WWE ring was when she relinquished the RAW Women's Championship.

Since then, Lynch went on maternity leave and gave birth to her beautiful daughter Roux in December last year. She recently completed another milestone when she tied the knot with Seth Rollins earlier this month.

That being said, the WWE Universe is getting restless, and fans are dying to see Becky Lynch make her return, be it on RAW or SmackDown.

In fact, rumors have been floating around about a possible return at Money in the Bank. However, despite all these rumors, it looks highly unlikely that she will make her return, especially since she is still nursing her seven month old daughter.

Former pro-wrestling manager Kenny Bolin agreed with this and voiced the same on the most recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk.

"I don't see Becky Lynch turning up. I think it's too early...I don't think she'll be there. Me and Dutch talked about that a little bit last week. Her baby is only seven months old, I don't think she is ready to leave her kid yet," said Kenny Bolin.

Fans may want Becky Lynch to return, but it may be a while before she decides to lace up her boots and wear her ring gear. Until then, fans will have to be patient for what will be a very exciting moment.

Becky Lynch's husband Seth Rollins will be looking to become a two-time Mr. Money in the Bank

It may be a while before Becky Lynch makes her return to WWE, but one person who is on a roll right now is none other than her husband Seth Rollins. The Messiah is one of the participants in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Seth Rollins will be looking to become a two-time Mr. Money in the Bank and even made it clear that this is what he is aiming for in tonight's main event.

Rollins outlasted and defeated the likes of Big E, Kevin Owens and Shinsuke Nakamura, winning the fatal-4 way main event on tonight's SmackDown. Following his victory, the former WWE Universal Champion had the briefcase lowered, and had it firmly in his grasp.

Do you think Seth Rollins will win the Money in the Bank ladder match? Will Becky Lynch make her unlikely return at the pay-per-view? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Vedant Jain