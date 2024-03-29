Becky Lynch reveals how she fell in love with WWE Superstar, Seth Rollins

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch opened up about how she initially fell for her husband, Seth Rollins.

The Man and The Visionary started dating back in January 2019, and soon after, they got engaged and had their daughter, Roux. The couple eventually married in June 2021. Both Lynch and Rollins have been open about their relationship with each other and their daughter, and they don't shy away from talking about it on their social media platforms.

While speaking in an interview with Ash Crossan of ET, The Man recalled the story of how she met Seth Rollins and eventually fell in love with the latter. She stated how she always used to look forward to meeting him whenever they had the same schedule:

"I feel like there was always a deep connection with him. Like, there was always a bond. He used to tease me, but in a way that was so loving. I'd always run up to him and I'd tell him these stupid jokes and he'd tell me I was the worst and then we'd go our separate ways. But I would always look forward to seeing him so much. He was the person, if we had a joint pay-per-view [event], that I would look forward to seeing the most. I just loved hanging around with him."

Becky Lynch detailed:

"I would see a lot more of him. And anytime we came together, we'd have these chats and we were both going through stuff in our own relationships. I had been unceremoniously ghosted at the time, [which was] for the best, thank God... and we bonded over these things. Then we were just both single and free and had no ideas of any attachment, and one thing lead to another and then here we are, five years later." (H/T- ET Online)

Becky Lynch also spoke about how she and Seth Rollins help each other in their careers

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch also opened up about how she and her husband, Rollins, help each other with their respective careers.

In continuation of the same interview, The Man mentioned that they have a good understanding of each other, which is why they are able to flourish immensely in their career paths. She also asserted how great of a father and husband The Visionary is as he is able to spend quality time with both her and their daughter, Roux:

"We think about wrestling, we love wrestling, we're always so there for each other, and we understand. We're always there to help each other with ideas, so it's become the greatest relationship in every way possible because we understand each other so much. And then he's just the best father and the best husband. He is an incredible father. He is so patient and he's so good at playing and he explains things and he’s a teacher by nature, so he just like loves teaching," she added. (H/T- ET Online)

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Becky Lynch in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

