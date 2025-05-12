Becky Lynch reveals heat with top WWE star after statement she's no longer part of the locker room: "We have not been in any way friendly"

Becky Lynch has now revealed that there is heat between her and another top WWE star after 2019. She's revealed what happened between the two of them.

In a recent interview with Variety, Becky Lynch has opened up about her time in WWE and the reality of what happens behind the scenes. She was talking about the Four Horsewomen and then decided to focus on Bayley, calling her out. She said that the stars had a lot of ambition to be among the best in professional wrestling. Her statement about Bayley comes after the statement by Lyra Valkyria revealing Lynch is no longer part of the women's locker room.

The star went on to say that for Bayley, it was different and she just wanted to be as liked as possible. She said that she had beaten Bayley back in 2014. She was hit in the back with a chair by the star in 2019 as well. The two have not been friendly at all backstage since that time and have only been rivals.

“That was most of our ambition. Bayley just wanted to be liked as much as possible. I beat her up in 2014, and people loved it. In 2019, she hit me in the back with a chair, and we have not been in any way friendly since. In fact, we’ve been rivals in some capacity.” [H/T - Variety]

Becky Lynch's return saw her target Bayley again

When Becky Lynch returned to WWE, it was not just in the capacity of the top star that she was. She replaced Bayley at WrestleMania as Lyra Valkyria's partner instead in the tag team match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

The star attacked Bayley backstage, causing her injury, before replacing her - although the attacker was not revealed until later on.

The star has now lost against Lyra Valkyria at Backlash. It remains to be seen what's next for her.

