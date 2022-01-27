Becky Lynch reveals interesting plans for her future in WWE

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently opened up about her plans in the promotion.

Today, Big Time Becks is one of the biggest stars on the roster and was part of the historic WrestleMania main event that featured female superstars for the first time. Her ambitions have only grown since then, and now she wants to lift the entire women's division of the company.

WWE UK sent us a transcript from a recent interview in which Becky Lynch spoke at length about her ambitions. The RAW Women's Champion said she wants to be in the main event of WrestleMania once again. Additionally, she wants to be a part of incredible storylines that will help elevate the entire women's roster.

An adamant Lynch wants to work better matches and promos than those she has delivered with in the past. She is hopeful of making the business better and wishes to use her future accomplishments for everyone's growth.

"That's a tough one. You know, I don't know without forcing myself if there's anything else I really have that dream goal of achieving," said Becky Lynch. "Obviously, I want to main event WrestleMania AGAIN. Obviously, I want to fight all of these people, but I think there's something freeing in not being tied to "this goal is either going to make me or break me." I feel like I accomplished all those things that I've wanted to accomplish, but now I've accomplished them, and I felt that feeling."

"I want to stay there and I want to bring everybody up there and, maybe being Big Time Becks, I want the Women's roster to continue to thrive. I want the show to be awesome. I want to have great matches. I want to have better matches than I've had. I want to have better promos than I've had. I want the stories to be brilliant and unmissable and I just want the business to be great and I want to help make it great," said Lynch.

Becky Lynch is now preparing for her title match against Doudrop. On Saturday, both superstars are scheduled to face each other for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Royal Rumble 2022. Lynch is confident about retaining her title to assert her dominance further.

Becky Lynch addresses Ronda Rousey's potential return to WWE

Big Time Becks competed against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a Winners Take All match in the main event of WrestleMania 35. She defeated both her opponents to become Becky Two Belts, winning the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships to cement her legacy on a historic night.

There were recent reports about WWE's plans to bring back Rousey potentially for the Royal Rumble match. Lynch addressed the rumors on Twitter and said she was wondering when The Baddest Woman on the Planet would 'show up again.'

Could we see Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey engage in another brutal title feud this year?

Fans can tune in to WWE Royal Rumble this Sunday at 1 am (streamed live from the US on Saturday 29th January at 8 pm ET) on the BT Sport Box Office or WWE Network.

