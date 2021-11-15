"I think about it constantly" - Becky Lynch reveals the one aspect of wrestling that’s always on her mind

Becky Lynch believes in the art of professional wrestling.

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently sat down with Vicente Beltran to discuss all things WWE. During the interview, Lynch admits that she obsesses about her art and how to make it better. At the end of the day, she just wants to make a good product.

"Oh, it is 100% an art," Becky Lynch confirmed. "I think about it constantly and obsess about how it can be better and how I can be better and how the whole industry can be better. And I think that was my mantra for coming back to be better than ever, but also to just make good sh*t is what I was saying. But essentially, that was all I was thinking. How do we make good sh*t, just whatever you do, make it good sh*t and so, and I suppose that's my wrestling mentality."

Is Becky Lynch creating "good sh*t" with Charlotte Flair heading into Survivor Series?

If Becky Lynch believes WWE is art, perhaps she's making art with SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair heading into Survivor Series?

Much has been made of the title exchange segment that closed SmackDown a couple of weeks ago that reportedly turned into a backstage argument between the two women regarding how the segment came across on television.

Lynch has made it clear in recent interviews that she and Flair are no longer friends and that she doesn't trust her in the ring. Is all of this being done as an act to build interest in this match at Survivor Series? Or is there real underlying heat between these two women? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Becky Lynch's comments? Do you think there's a chance that Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are working the fans regarding their upcoming match at Survivor Series? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

