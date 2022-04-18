Becky Lynch reveals reason for absence on RAW since WrestleMania 38

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently revealed the reason behind her RAW absence since WrestleMania 38.

The Irish star made her in-ring return at SummerSlam last year after nearly 15 months away by defeating Bianca Belair in 26 seconds. In a spectacular rematch, Big Time Becks lost her RAW Women's Championship to The EST at the Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

In a recent tweet shared by WWE, Lynch, who is currently in Syracuse for a Live Event, stated that she had plans to get her title back and did not want to return to RAW without it.

“It’s been three years since the last time I walked out on RAW without the championship,” said Lynch. “I’m not ready to walk out on Monday Night RAW without my championship. I always have a plan, that’s why I’m here in Syracuse because I’m going to win back my championship. I will walk out tomorrow on Monday Night RAW as your new Women’s Champion."

Becky Lynch is a powerhouse outside of WWE as well

Back in 2015, Becky Lynch was one of the foremost superstars leading the revolution that saw WWE prioritize the women's division.

At the first ever female main event at WrestleMania 35, Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at to become the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion. Since then, Lynch has been on an impressive streak in and out of the ring.

Becky Lynch was recently named one of the Top Female Game-Changers in the 21st Century by Glazia Magazine.

"So very cool to be named along side these amazing women. We rely on each other to change the game for all," the former champion tweeted.

Lynch, along with Hall of Famer Lita, created history in February this year by becoming the first female WWE Superstars to be featured on billboards in Saudi Arabia for the promotion of the 2022 Elimination Chamber.

Are you excited about Lynch's eventual return to television? Do you want to see a rematch between her and Bianca Belair? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku