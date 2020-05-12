Becky Lynch reveals Seth Rollins' first reaction after learning about her pregnancy

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

On the WWE RAW after Money in the Bank, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch announced that she would be stepping away from the ring. She revealed that she was pregnant and as a result was going to take some time off.

In an interview with People, Lynch spoke about many things, including the reaction of her fiance and WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, once she revealed to him that she was pregnant.

"I took the first one wrong. Then I took a few more tests until I got a digital one that just said the word 'Pregnant.' I was with Seth at the time and he just threw his hands up in the air, all excited!"

Lynch said that she found out that she was pregnant in April. She said that the first test that she took was done wrongly and came out negative, but she instinctively felt that she may be pregnant and took another one, which turned out to be positive.

Lynch and Rollins started dating last year and announced their engagement in August 2019. The two Superstars had a great 2019 in WWE, and are having a great 2020 away from the ring as well!

All of us from Sportskeeda congratulate the two on this joyful occasion.