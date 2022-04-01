Becky Lynch opens up about Seth Rollins state after fan attack

Becky Lynch has opened up about the scary fan attack situation Seth Rollins was involved in on an episode of RAW.

The attack occurred back in November last year after Survivor Series 2021 at the Barclays Center, where Rollins was ambushed by a fan after a match. In an interview with BT Sport, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch revealed to Ariel Helwani how terrifying the whole situation was.

Lynch revealed how dangerous the attack could've been and the uncertainty backstage at the time.

"That's not supposed to supposed to happen, fans are not supposed to attack the entertainers and you don't know what somebody has on them. That could've been incredibly dangerous and could've been way worse. Especially when you're in the mode, you're focused, you don't expect someone to be charging you at a million miles an hour especially a little butterball, and tackling you to the ground." (21:37-23:00)

The attacker was restrained and charged with attempted assault against Seth Rollins and disrupting a live sporting event. Thankfully, Rollins wasn't injured in the attack. The RAW Women's Champion spoke about whether he was shaken up after the intense incident:

"He was, but I think anybody else would be a lot more shaken. He kinda brushed it off and made light of it immediately as he came back. Yeah, I think now when I'm saying maybe he was, maybe I was. I was shaken up about it and he brushed it off and handled it professionally" said Becky Lynch. (23:15-24:33)

You can watch the complete interview below:

Becky Lynch is ready for a fight against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38 with a new look

Becky Lynch was embarrassed by Bianca Belair on a recent episode of RAW when she had her hair cut off by the latter. The act left the six-time Women's Champion fuming at the state of her hair, however she has turned the tables with a refreshing makeover.

Big Time Becks regained her confidence with a fiery look that signals she's ready for the fight at WrestleMania 38 against Belair. We saw her post the new look on social media, she stated that the joke is on her opponent and that she looks even cooler now.

What are your thoughts on The Man's latest look for WrestleMania 38? Let us know in the comments section below.

