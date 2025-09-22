Becky Lynch has made a huge accusation amidst the backlash surrounding her match with AJ Lee. She tapped out to the star at Wrestlepalooza. At WWE Wrestlepalooza, AJ Lee returned to the ring after more than a decade, teamed with her husband CM Punk in a mixed tag team match, and defeated Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. She won the match for their team, making Lynch tap out to the Black Widow. However, Lynch had objections and said she had not really tapped. The star said that she had never tapped in the last six years. She said that when trapped in the Black Widow, she had benen attacked by a rogue bee and she was trying to get rid of that. She claimed to have unedited footage, and showed footage of a clearly edited in animated bee over the video of her tapping out to Lee's Black Widow. She said that the referee had seen the bee and was biased, and otherwise she would not have lost the match at all.She also shared a picture in the second slide, showing referee Jessica Carr pictured with CM Punk. These comments come in the middle of criticism of how Lynch chose to take Lee's finisher. &quot;I have recovered the unedited footage which clearly shows that I was attacked by a rogue bee at the end of the match. I have not tapped out in over 6 years and if it wasn’t for the blatant bias of that crooked referee who so obviously saw that I was being ambushed by the vicious winged insect predator, I would have been declared the winner. @wwe&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBecky Lynch is facing huge fan backlash about her treatment of AJ Lee at the momentDuring the Black Widow by AJ Lee, Becky Lynch did bend down, thus making it impossible for Lee to lock in the move as it is meant to be applied. She had to pull at her leg with one of her hands.Whether intentional or not, is unknown, but fans have not taken to the moment well and called her out on social media. toe @tonytrblLINKwhy vickie and rosa sold the black widow better than becky lynchMatt 🇳🇴 @thcfastestmanLINKYeah... Becky Lynch really needs to learn how to sell the Black Widow better. AJ Lee didn't botch the move. Becky just didn't sell it right. Becky is obviously one of the best, so I'm sure she'll learn. #WrestlepaloozaWhatever may be the case, this feud may not be over. It remains to be seen if there will be a singles match.