  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Becky Lynch reveals "unedited footage" and makes major accusation amidst backlash about her actions during match with AJ Lee

Becky Lynch reveals "unedited footage" and makes major accusation amidst backlash about her actions during match with AJ Lee

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Sep 22, 2025 01:07 GMT
There has been an accusation made by Lynch (Credit: WWE.com)
There has been an accusation made by Lynch (Credit: WWE.com)

Becky Lynch has made a huge accusation amidst the backlash surrounding her match with AJ Lee. She tapped out to the star at Wrestlepalooza.

Ad

At WWE Wrestlepalooza, AJ Lee returned to the ring after more than a decade, teamed with her husband CM Punk in a mixed tag team match, and defeated Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. She won the match for their team, making Lynch tap out to the Black Widow. However, Lynch had objections and said she had not really tapped.

The star said that she had never tapped in the last six years. She said that when trapped in the Black Widow, she had benen attacked by a rogue bee and she was trying to get rid of that. She claimed to have unedited footage, and showed footage of a clearly edited in animated bee over the video of her tapping out to Lee's Black Widow. She said that the referee had seen the bee and was biased, and otherwise she would not have lost the match at all.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She also shared a picture in the second slide, showing referee Jessica Carr pictured with CM Punk.

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

These comments come in the middle of criticism of how Lynch chose to take Lee's finisher.

"I have recovered the unedited footage which clearly shows that I was attacked by a rogue bee at the end of the match. I have not tapped out in over 6 years and if it wasn’t for the blatant bias of that crooked referee who so obviously saw that I was being ambushed by the vicious winged insect predator, I would have been declared the winner. @wwe"
Ad
Ad

Becky Lynch is facing huge fan backlash about her treatment of AJ Lee at the moment

During the Black Widow by AJ Lee, Becky Lynch did bend down, thus making it impossible for Lee to lock in the move as it is meant to be applied. She had to pull at her leg with one of her hands.

Ad

Whether intentional or not, is unknown, but fans have not taken to the moment well and called her out on social media.

Ad

Whatever may be the case, this feud may not be over. It remains to be seen if there will be a singles match.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

First-hand reports of Vince McMahon's birthday party HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications