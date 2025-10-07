Becky Lynch's 149-day streak came to an end on WWE RAW

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Oct 07, 2025 08:48 GMT
Becky Lynch on RAW! (Image from WWE
Becky Lynch on RAW (Image from WWE's X handle)

Becky Lynch has been on an amazing run since making her return to WWE at WrestleMania 41. However, she was on the losing end of her match on RAW, which ended her amazing 149-day run.

Lynch returned to action at WrestleMania 41 after being on the sidelines for nearly a year. She won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Lyra Valkyria at The Showcase of the Immortals, but lost the title the next day on RAW, following which The Man turned heel. Shortly after, she defeated Lyra to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship and has held on to the title ever since.

Becky Lynch was in action on RAW, where she suffered a loss to Maxxine Dupri via countout. While the match was not for the title, it still marked The Man's first loss in singles competition in 149 days. Her last one-on-one loss came on May 10 at Backlash, where she was defeated by Lyra Valkyria.

Please note: The streak mentioned is only for Lynch's singles matches. The Women's Intercontinental Champion has suffered losses in Triple Threat or mixed tag team matches, with the most notable one coming at Wrestlepalooza, where she and Seth Rollins lost to CM Punk and AJ Lee.

Becky Lynch has unfinished business with WWE legend

While Becky Lynch has held her ground as the Women's Intercontinental Champion, she could soon face the biggest challenge of her current run.

The Man suffered an embarrassing loss at Wrestlepalooza, where she was made to tap out by AJ Lee. While Lee has not been seen on WWE programming since the event, there is a chance that she could get a title shot, given that she made the champion tap out in their last encounter.

It is still unknown why AJ Lee has been on hiatus since her mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza. Her husband, CM Punk, made his return on RAW last night, where he teamed up with LA Knight to defeat The Usos.

Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

Edited by Vivek Sharma
bell-icon Manage notifications