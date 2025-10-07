Becky Lynch has been on an amazing run since making her return to WWE at WrestleMania 41. However, she was on the losing end of her match on RAW, which ended her amazing 149-day run.Lynch returned to action at WrestleMania 41 after being on the sidelines for nearly a year. She won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Lyra Valkyria at The Showcase of the Immortals, but lost the title the next day on RAW, following which The Man turned heel. Shortly after, she defeated Lyra to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship and has held on to the title ever since.Becky Lynch was in action on RAW, where she suffered a loss to Maxxine Dupri via countout. While the match was not for the title, it still marked The Man's first loss in singles competition in 149 days. Her last one-on-one loss came on May 10 at Backlash, where she was defeated by Lyra Valkyria.Please note: The streak mentioned is only for Lynch's singles matches. The Women's Intercontinental Champion has suffered losses in Triple Threat or mixed tag team matches, with the most notable one coming at Wrestlepalooza, where she and Seth Rollins lost to CM Punk and AJ Lee.Becky Lynch has unfinished business with WWE legendWhile Becky Lynch has held her ground as the Women's Intercontinental Champion, she could soon face the biggest challenge of her current run.The Man suffered an embarrassing loss at Wrestlepalooza, where she was made to tap out by AJ Lee. While Lee has not been seen on WWE programming since the event, there is a chance that she could get a title shot, given that she made the champion tap out in their last encounter.It is still unknown why AJ Lee has been on hiatus since her mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza. Her husband, CM Punk, made his return on RAW last night, where he teamed up with LA Knight to defeat The Usos.