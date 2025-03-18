Becky Lynch's accidental pregnancy may have landed her in trouble in the past, WWE veteran shares alleged story (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared an interesting story about Becky Lynch. The star has been away from the company since May 2024.

Breaking into WWE as one of the Four Horsewomen, Becky made a name for herself as The Man. She went on to become a multi-time women's champion, establishing herself as one of the biggest stars on the roster. However, when her contract expired in June 2024, the star decided to take time off from the ring.

In the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo shared a story about Becky Lynch allegedly informing Vince McMahon about the timeframe when she'd get pregnant and would require time off. However, Russo added that during the pandemic, The Man ''accidentally got pregnant'' and was forced to take time off. This seemingly infuriated Mr. McMahon and even impacted the star's contract.

"I heard a story this week about Becky Lynch. It's part of the reason her contract was affected. Supposedly Becky Lynch gave Vince a time when she was going to get pregnant. She basically said to him, 'I want to start a family, this is when I plan on getting pregnant, and this is when I want time off,' and Vince agreed to it. But the story I heard is during COVID, she accidentally got pregnant. So it wasn't within the time she told Vince. So Vince was wild and that put Becky in the doghouse because she got pregnant at a different time than she told Vince," he said. [From 1:33 onwards]

Lynch last competed on the May 27, 2024, edition of RAW in a losing effort against then-Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. It will be interesting to see if she returns ahead of WrestleMania 41.

