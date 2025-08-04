Becky Lynch's long-term rival gifts The Man major WWE title match win at SummerSlam

Becky Lynch retained the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria on Night Two of WWE SummerSlam. Lynch received an unexpected gift from one of her longtime rivals, inadvertently helping her win the No Disqualification No Countouts match.There was a lot at stake for Valkyria entering the match after agreeing to not challenge for the Women's IC Title ever again as long as The Man is the champion.In a very intense matchup on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria put each other through hell. Lynch tied up Valkyria's hands with a zip tie for the majority of the match before the former champion was able to break it off and make her comeback.Toward the end of the match, Lynch regained the advantage after putting Valkyria in a steel chair and battering her into the announce table. She was about to make one final hit with a crowbar when Bayley arrived to stop her.But despite the interference, The Role Model managed to cost Valkyria the win after accidentally hitting her with a steel chain, leading to Lynch using the Manhandle Slam for the victory.With her loss to Becky Lynch, Lyra Valkyria can no longer challenge for the Women's Intercontinental Championship as long as The Man holds it. It will be interesting to see if Valkyria would blame Bayley for her defeat, which might lead to a potential heel turn and feud against The Role Model.