Becky Lynch’s rematch against WWE Hall of Famer ends in controversial manner

Becky Lynch's rematch against her longtime rival ended in a controversial manner tonight on RAW.

The Man has been involved in a personal rivalry against Trish Stratus for several months now. The two women already faced each other in singles competition where Stratus emerged victorious thanks to Zoey Stark.

Since then, The Man has been on a mission to get a rematch against Trish Stratus. After trying for several months, Stratus agreed to the rematch if Becky could beat Zoey Stark, which she did last week.

Tonight on the red brand, Becky Lynch called out Trish Stratus for their match. Stratus came out and said that they will face each other on her own terms. Adam Pearce then came out and approved the match and said it will take place right then and there.

As soon as the match began, Becky charged the Hall of Famer and attacked her. However, Zoey Stark immediately got involved and ambushed Lynch ending the match in a disqualification.

Following the match, the attack continued. Lynch tried her best to fight back, but the numbers game proved too much for her as Trish ended the brawl with a vicious chair shot.

Following this match, Adam Pearce informed Trish Stratus that she will face Lynch in two weeks and Zoey Stark will be banned from ringside.

