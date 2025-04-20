Becky Lynch's return teased ahead of WrestleMania 41 Night 2; Big E drops bombshell

WWE Superstar Big E recently dropped a major Becky Lynch return tease ahead of Night Two of WrestleMania 41. The Man is heavily rumored to replace Bayley as Lyra Valkyria's tag team partner.

Bayley was supposed to team up with Lyra Valkyria to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship at 'Mania. On Countdown to Night One of WrestleMania 41, it was revealed that The Role Model had been attacked backstage. Although the assailant's identity was not revealed, Morgan and Rodriguez were present on the scene of the assault. However, The Judgment Day stars have denied any wrongdoing.

Since The Role Model got injured, many people have been speculating a return from Becky Lynch. The Man has been absent from WWE TV since May 2024. She last competed against Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship.

During the Countdown to Night Two of WrestleMania 41, although Big E did not directly name Becky Lynch, he dropped her major return tease, saying that the WWE Universe was waiting for "a certain Irish woman" to return for quite some time.

The former New Day star also noted that Lynch was present at the Hall of Fame ceremony and has been seen backstage in WWE.

"You know what? There's a lot of speculation about who Lyra might be partnering with, and I think about a certain superstar that has been out for a little bit, uhh, we've been waiting on her to come back. She's supposedly in house, we've seen her at the Hall of Fame, we've seen her backstage. She's also a fellow countrywoman. I don't know who Lyra will have in her corner as her Tag Team partner, but I think if a certain Irish woman were to come out, I think people would be very, very excited," he said.

It remains to be seen if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 41.

