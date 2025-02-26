Becky Lynch's status for major upcoming WWE show revealed - Reports

There has been a major update regarding Becky Lynch's status for an upcoming WWE show. The Man has not been seen on WWE television since her loss to former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage match on the May 27, 2024, episode of WWE RAW.

Ad

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful provided an update on Becky Lynch's status for the March 10 edition of RAW at Madison Square Garden in New York City. During this week's episode of The Hump, the wrestling insider disclosed that it was possible Lynch would make an appearance during the show next month. Sapp also noted that Lynch is under contract with the company and is ready to perform. However, the company's creative team was still working on something for her return.

Ad

Trending

"She’s done a lot of promotion for it, but they have her under contract. She’s healthy, she’s ready to go. It’s just a matter of creative figuring something out, and I’m sure there’s some back-and-forth on that as well," he said. [H/T: Ringside News]

You can check out Sapp's comments in the video below:

Ad

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Ad

Becky Lynch is married to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, and The Visionary will be competing in the Men's Elimination Chamber match this Saturday night. The former World Heavyweight Champion defeated The Judgment Day's Finn Balor in the main event of last week's episode of RAW to qualify for the match at the PLE.

Bill Apter comments on why Becky Lynch has not returned to WWE yet

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared an interesting reason as to why Becky Lynch has not returned to WWE television yet.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Apter noted that Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair returned during the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this month. He added that a lot was going on at the moment, and now might not be the best time to bring the veteran back.

"They've got Charlotte back now, they've got Alexa Bliss back, they're bringing a lot of the ladies from NXT." He added, "There's a whole influx of people coming into WrestleMania in the Women's division. So, I don't know if it's the right time yet." [From 8:30 onwards]

Ad

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Becky Lynch recently announced that she had been cast in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy on Paramount +. It will be fascinating to see when the 38-year-old finally makes her return to the company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback