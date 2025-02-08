Shocking reason why Becky Lynch's return may be delayed further, according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Sportskeeda Senior Editor and Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about Becky Lynch. The WWE star is currently on a hiatus from wrestling.

The Man has been absent from WWE TV since her loss to Liv Morgan last year on the May 27 edition of RAW. The star has since been focused on her life outside the ring, showing up at various public events. She was also featured on the Netflix teaser for RAW, fueling speculation that she might return soon.

On a recent episode of Smack Talk, Bill noted that with the return of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, the current WWE roster was stacked with top women. The veteran journalist pointed out that several talented NXT stars were also vying for a spot on the WrestleMania card. He felt it might not be the best time for Becky Lynch's return and WWE might hold off on it till after the Show of Shows.

"They've got Charlotte back now, they've got Alexa Bliss back, they're bringing a lot of the ladies from NXT." He added, "There's a whole influx of people coming into WrestleMania in the Women's division. So, I don't know if it's the right time yet." [From 8:30 onwards]

Becky Lynch's husband and WWE star Seth Rollins recently claimed that The Man is not done with wrestling and will eventually return to the business.

It will be interesting to see how WWE books Lynch's eventual return to the ring.

