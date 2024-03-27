Becky Lynch said a tearful goodbye to former WWE US Champion at the airport, her book reveals

Becky Lynch has shared a heartbreaking story about a current WWE Superstar in her autobiography, "Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl." The superstar in question is Finn Balor.

The Man's autobiography is finally out, and fans are beyond excited to read it. Lynch has spent a lot of time promoting the book on her social media handles and in interviews.

In her book, Becky Lynch opened up in vivid detail about her relationship with fellow WWE Superstar Finn Balor. The former WWE United States Champion was the one who trained Lynch back when she was a young gun in Ireland. The two stars grew quite close, and it was heartbreaking for Lynch to bid goodbye to Balor when their paths separated. While The Prince was heading to Japan, The Man was on her way to the US.

"When he left, I knew it was over between us. The distance was too great and over the last few months I had simultaneously become demanding, clingy and scared of losing him... He was about to live out his dream, and I wasn't part of it." [H/T: The Sportster]

While bidding goodbye to Balor at the airport, she couldn't control her emotions and was in tears. Current WWE Superstar Karl Anderson comforted Lynch as Balor left for Japan.

Becky Lynch is married to fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins

Lynch and Rollins were spotted together on multiple occasions in early 2019. The two revealed that they were in a relationship. The RAW stars got engaged later that year. The duo welcomed their baby girl, Roux Lopez, in December 2020, and later married in June 2021.

Both Rollins and Lynch are involved in high-profile feuds heading into WrestleMania XL. The Visionary will team up with Cody Rhodes in a huge tag team match against The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and The Rock.

Rollins is set to pull double duty as he will also defend his World Heavyweight Title against Drew McIntyre at The Show of Shows.

On the other hand, Becky is set to challenge Rhea Ripley for her Women's World Title at The Showcase of The Immortals. Mami has been champion for almost a year at this point, and fans are excited over the possibility of Lynch dethroning her at 'Mania.

