WWE Superstars Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, Natalya, Mickie James, and many others have recently sent out their condolences to Lita.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently made a heartwrenching post where she opened up about the demise of her pet, The Kenz. She mentioned the significant role the pet played in her life.

She also called the 20-year-old dog her best friend and expressed gratitude for spending time with the latter.

"Right now I have no words, just sadness. I always knew it couldn’t last forever so we made the most of our decades together every day. I’ve never known a love so deep or profound as ours. I am devastated and heartbroken but beyond thankful to have had our story together. My deepest love to you always @_thekenz_," wrote Lita.

Many superstars from the industry have reacted to the heartbreaking news as they sent out their condolences to the WWE Hall of Famer. The majority showcased their empathy towards Lita as they consoled her in her tough times.

Here are some of the reactions below:

Rhea Ripley opened up about her dream match against WWE Hall of Famer Lita

While speaking on My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast, The Eradicator praised the WWE Hall of Famer as she mentioned that she appreciates her podcasts and the person she is in real life.

Ripley added that it would be fun to get inside the squared circle with such a legendary personality.

"I wanna get the chance to wrestle Lita. I think that would be incredible. I think it'd be a lot of fun and she's just someone that always puts me over on social media and all her podcasts and stuff and I really do appreciate it and I love what she does, I love who she is so I would love to step in the ring with her."

It would be exciting to see if Lita would make a return to the company in the near future or not.

