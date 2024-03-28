Becky Lynch says 37-year-old star couldn't wrestle; believes WWE mishandled her

Becky Lynch got candid about Ronda Rousey's recent comments regarding her time in WWE by stating that she was mishandled and wasn't good in the ring.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet left the UFC and signed with the Stamford-based company in 2017. Her first year in the company was well-received by many people, but she was heavily criticized during her second run after she returned at the 2022 Royal Rumble. The former MMA fighter competed in her last match at SummerSlam 2023 against Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match, which was universally panned, and left the company soon after.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Becky Lynch discussed Ronda Rousey taking multiple shots at WWE in her latest book. She even referred to the company as a 'sh*t show.' The Man stated that the latter came from a different industry and didn't know how to wrestle.

“She was coming off a different industry. She was a star and she should have been handled differently in terms of — I think she had such a great first outing that everybody thought, ‘Oh, she can wrestle.’ I mean this with respect, but she couldn’t wrestle... Everybody treated Ronda like she already knew it because when she first came in, she was good in that first bout... And then it was, ‘OK, she can do this, off to the races,’ and that was mishandling her because she was a star in her own right and she’d done so much for MMA," said Lynch.

Becky Lynch on her experience as a wrestler vs. Ronda Rousey's

The Man was involved in a feud with Ronda Rousey in late 2018 and early 2019. She pinned her in the main event of WrestleMania 35 to win the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship.

Continuing on the topic of the UFC Hall of Famer's wrestling career, Becky Lynch compared both of their experiences and how they got into the industry.

“So in terms of that and booking, that wasn’t done well, but my experience coming from nobody thinking that I was going to be worth anything and making myself very valuable to the company and very valuable to wrestling in general, it’s because I loved it. Because I loved it and I sought out to do it. She came in and I think she found a place that she enjoyed, she liked, but she never sought to do it from a young age, and I think that changes the experience you have when you go into a place," Lynch added.

Becky Lynch recently revealed that her current WWE contract is set to expire in two months, and she has yet to sign a new deal.

