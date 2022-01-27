Becky Lynch says current WWE Superstar is "trying to act tough" around her

Becky Lynch has responded to Doudrop's recent comments about waiting 15 long years to face the RAW Women's Champion.

While speaking with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, the Scottish star revealed that she and Big Time Becks went way back. When Doudrop started training to become a wrestler, there were a handful of experienced women in the UK professional wrestling scene, with Lynch being one of them.

WWE UK sent us a transcript from a recent interview featuring Lynch. The RAW Women's Champion reacted to Doudrop's comments about the duo's past and didn't mince words while addressing her Royal Rumble challenger.

"So here's the thing. I’m The Man and she's a fan. When she was starting out, we were both teenagers at the time, but I had made a name for myself all over the world. All over Europe, all over America, Canada, Japan, and with few role models to look at. She looked at this Rebecca Knox who was just breaking barriers all over the place, and then I was gone. And so I imagine when I re-emerged at WWE years later to change the landscape of women's wrestling, she was just beside herself. Beside herself. Now I think she's putting on a bit of a bravado, trying to act tough, trying to hold it together because she's insecure that she's going against her idol," said Lynch.

Becky Lynch and Doudrop will finally collide on January 29, 2022

Doudrop has waited a long time to face Lynch in the squared circle. She became the #1 contender for the RAW Women's title by defeating Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair in a Triple-Threat match.

Becky Lynch has been holding the coveted strap ever since taking it from Charlotte Flair during their awkward "Championship Exchange" segment last year. She is quite possibly the biggest female star in WWE today. It won't be an easy task for Doudrop to dethrone Lynch at Royal Rumble.

What do you think? Does Doudrop have it in her to defeat Lynch and score the biggest victory of her career in the process?

Fans can tune in to WWE Royal Rumble this Sunday 1am (streamed live from the US on Saturday 29th January 8pm ET) on the BT Sport Box Office or WWE Network.

