Becky Lynch says she is ready to end her “saga” with WWE Hall of Famer next week

Former women's champion Becky Lynch stated tonight on RAW that she is ready to end her ongoing feud with a WWE Hall of Famer next week.

The ongoing rivalry between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch has captivated fans over the last few months. It all started when the WWE Hall of Famer attacked Lynch following their women's tag team title loss. Stratus then won against The Man at Night of Champions after Zoey Stark interfered on behalf of Stratus.

While their rematch last week ended in a disappointing DQ after Stark got involved once again, another rematch has been set for next week. Lynch addressed the rivalry tonight on RAW. She said that she has been fighting for months and is tired of this ongoing rivalry. Big Time Becks also said that she is ready for this "saga" to end next week.

Zoey Stark interrupted her and accused The Man of being afraid of her and jealous of her friendship with Stratus. She also called herself the "baddest" woman on the roster, which resulted in Shayna Baszler coming out to confront Stark.

This resulted in Lynch suggesting a match between the two women, which Adam Pearce approved.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/kYS6WcKW6g Nothing's gonna stop @BeckyLynchWWE in the middle of this match. You're gonna — LEMON TREE?!

It looks like Becky Lynch is ready for her rematch against Trish Stratus next week on RAW. It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious.

