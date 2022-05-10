Becky Lynch says her recent tweet was aimed at Roman Reigns

Becky Lynch says she was referring to Roman Reigns last night when she tweeted about how she used to defend her title belt at every WWE Premium Live Event.

Last night, Becky Lynch shared a tweet that didn't sit well with her former rival Bianca Belair. The EST of WWE didn't have a match at the event, despite being the current RAW Women's Champion. When Big Time Becks tweeted that she used to defend her title at every event, Belair fired back at her for questioning her work ethic.

Lynch went on to respond to Belair's tweet, clearing up her previous comments in the process. As per Lynch, she was talking about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in her original tweet.

You can check out the tweets below:

Bianca Belair @BiancaBelairWWE

Girl, GTH

Don’t ever come for my work ethic and/or credibility… cause you tried it!

And oh yeah, Happy Mother Days. twitter.com/BeckyLynchWWE/… The Man @BeckyLynchWWE When I was champ, my title was defended on every ppv. #WWEBacklash When I was champ, my title was defended on every ppv. #WWEBacklash Coming from the woman who literally HANDED her title over and lost it the last time she defended it…Girl, GTHDon’t ever come for my work ethic and/or credibility… cause you tried it!And oh yeah, Happy Mother Days. Coming from the woman who literally HANDED her title over and lost it the last time she defended it…Girl, GTHDon’t ever come for my work ethic and/or credibility… cause you tried it!And oh yeah, Happy Mother Days.💐 twitter.com/BeckyLynchWWE/…

Roman Reigns didn't defend his titles at WrestleMania Backlash as well

Since becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the main event of WrestleMania 38 by defeating Brock Lesnar, Reigns is yet to defend his title.

The WWE Universe was pretty excited to find out who was going to be The Tribal Chief's next opponent. Unfortunately, the promotion didn't book Reigns in a title match at WrestleMania Backlash. Instead, he competed in a six-man tag team match.

The Head of the Table teamed up with The Usos to take on Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and Riddle. The hard-fought battle ended with The Tribal Chief executing a Spear on Riddle and pinning him to pick up the win for The Bloodline.

He later addressed the WWE Universe in a video and heaped praise on The Bloodline.

"Cause I mean, look at it, there's so much riding on us, we have all the titles. I'm the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, I'm the greatest of all time. The Usos, the longest reigning tag team champions in the history of the WWE, the greatest of their generation, of the entirety of the business," said Reigns.

Reigns has consistently been the top heel on WWE TV for a while now. His presence on the blue brand over the past two years has helped it garner big weekly numbers. It will be interesting to see what he has to say about Lynch's latest tweet.

What do you make of Becky's tweets? Let us know in the comments section below.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha