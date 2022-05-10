“What if that’s the last time you see us?” - Roman Reigns sheds light on WWE departure rumors

Roman Reigns has suggested that The Bloodline's six-man tag bout at WrestleMania Backlash might be the last time they compete together in WWE. In a recently-uploaded video on his Instagram, The Tribal Chief also shed light on his potential departure from the company.

During a recent WWE Live Event, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion addressed the fans in attendance and hinted at possibly leaving the company. The promo came after a main event match with Drew McIntyre and left the WWE Universe stunned.

Amid a flurry of speculation on social media, The Tribal Chief uploaded a video to his Instagram to shed light on the subject. In the three-minute long video, Reigns addressed the possibility of future six-man tag team matches with The Usos:

"But what's in my brain right now, I got me, got your Tribal Chief in here right now. What if that's the last six-man tag you ever see The Bloodline do? I believe when it comes to TV and it being broadcast for the entire world to see, that's only the second one." [1:41-2:05]

Reigns continued by stating that the WWE Universe has no reason to panic in regards to his potential departure from the company. However, he didn't completely nix the possibility:

"Y'all freaking right now. Don't worry, The Tribal Chief loves you. I'm not going anywhere... Unless I am, who knows? But anyways, what if that's the last one? Cause I mean, look at it, there's so much riding on us, we have all the titles. I'm the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, I'm the greatest of all time. The Usos, the longest reigning tag team champions in the history of the WWE, the greatest of their generation, of the entirety of the business. But what if that's the last time you see us? Do what nobody can do. [2:10-2:55]

Watch Roman Reigns' recently uploaded Instagram video below:

Roman Reigns also took shots at several WWE legends including The Rock after WrestleMania Backlash

In the recent Instagram video, Roman Reigns also took shots at several WWE legends, including The Rock, John Cena, and The Undertaker.

The Tribal Chief claimed that anyone can step up to The Bloodline, including the aforementioned names, but Reigns and The Usos are going 'smash' their way through all of them:

"When it comes to The Bloodline, when it counts, you can count on us. I don't care who is in there. You can put Randy Orton with anybody, you can put Drew McIntyre with anybody, put John Cena in there, throw in The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels... The Rock, anybody, anybody. And The Bloodline is going to smash on them every single time." [1:11-1:38]

Reigns has already proven himself against several of those legendary names. One that still stands out is that of Roman's cousin, The Rock. While nothing has been announced, many fans assume Reigns vs. The Rock is the logical choice to main-event WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood.

Please credit Roman Reigns' Instagram handle and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use any of the above quotes.

Edited by Jacob Terrell