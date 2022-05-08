Watch: Roman Reigns makes a big tease about his future at Trenton live event

Roman Reigns stunned fans at last night's WWE Trenton live event by making a major tease about his future.

Reigns, the current WWE Universal Champion, is the biggest star in the company. He's all set to compete in a Six-Man Tag Team Match at WrestleMania Backlash tonight.

Last night, Reigns took on Drew McIntyre at the WWE Trenton Saturday Night's Main Event. After defeating The Scottish Warrior, The Tribal Chief delivered a heartfelt speech, as he usually does at live events.

During the final moments of his speech, Reigns said something that left fans in the arena speechless:

"I've been here many times, you know what I'm saying? I've been here a couple of times in the past 10 years. And I'm starting to work into a new phase in my career, and I honestly don't know if I'll be back here again. If that's the case, I just wanna say thank you for all these years of support." (from 1:38 to 2:02)

Roman Reigns has been a WWE mainstay for over a decade now

Roman Reigns made his WWE main roster debut in late 2012 at Survivor Series. He came up as a part of The Shield alongside Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. The stable hounded WWE's top babyfaces for about two years before Rollins betrayed The Shield, disbanding the group.

After the split, Reigns was given the biggest push out of the three Shield members. He went on to main event four straight WrestleManias against some of the biggest stars in WWE history.

At SummerSlam 2020, WWE did what fans had been clamoring for years: turned Reigns heel. He soon aligned with Paul Heyman and won the Universal title at Payback 2020. Reigns has consistently been WWE's top performer over the past two years. He recently beat Brock Lesnar at 'Mania 38 to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Reigns previously hinted at a future in Hollywood:

“We'll have to see. I think there’s going to be some moves made here pretty soon. There’s always speculation and contract talks, all that question of it is my business. People who can dive deep enough, I’m sure they can turn enough stones to figure out the timeframe.” (H/T: Wrestlinginc)

As soon as Roman Reigns mentioned a new phase in his career, the capacity crowd in Trenton was left dumbstruck (check the 1:53 mark in the clip).

Did Reigns hint at a possible retirement by saying he might never return to Trenton? Sound off your reactions to his comments below!

