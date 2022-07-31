Becky Lynch seemingly dons superhero-inspired attire at WWE SummerSlam

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch seemingly wore Marvel Comics superhero Phoenix/Dark Phoenix-inspired attire during her match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam.

Following her return at The Greatest Party of the Summer last year, Becky Lynch referred to herself as 'Big Time Becks' and started wearing quirkier wrestling gear. She has been vying to regain her RAW Women's Championship since losing it to The EST at WrestleMania 38.

For SummerSlam 2022, Lynch wore a red and yellow bodysuit with a black detachable cape. She topped off the look with her signature quirky sunglasses/ head gear. The look quickly reminded fans of Phoenix/Dark Phoenix from X-Men and Marvel Comics, but more on that later.

Lynch and Belair kicked off SummerSlam with their title match. Both women showcased their determination throughout the match, but the champion retained her title.

After the match, Lynch displayed immense sportsmanship and respect for her opponent by extending a handshake while the two women shared a hug.

Twitter was in a frenzy with Becky Lynch's new look

The wrestling fraternity shared their reactions to Becky Lynch's latest look at SummerSlam. Known for her unique style, accessories, and hairstyle over the past few months, the WWE Universe has not shied away from sharing their thoughts and reactions on the same.

Many fans instantly took to Twitter to share their reactions and similarities to the RAW Superstar's superhero-inspired wrestling gear:

Another fan highlighted how her in-ring gear reminded them of the X-Men superhero:

Another Twitter user cited the emergence of Ziggy Stardust and Dark Phoenix's characters:

One fan shared an image of Becky Lynch and the mutant superhero side-by-side:

Another fan shared an image of the X-Men superhero:

Rye⭐ @FlatCapDebugger Becky Lynch working her match while cosplaying as Dark Phoenix. #SummerSlam Becky Lynch working her match while cosplaying as Dark Phoenix. #SummerSlam https://t.co/g762bHY4VA

One fan shared a photo of the superhero and pointed the resemblance to the RAW Superstar's look:

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, released star Dakota Kai and former NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai made their surprise returns while Bianca Belair celebrated her victory over The Man.

While the trio had a stand-off against the RAW Women's Champion in a bid to scare her off, Lynch appeared in the ring and stood by the champion, seemingly forming a potential alliance and turning face.

What did you think of Lynch's Dark Phoenix-inspired superhero look? Sound off in the comments below.

A Hall of Famer told us Drew McIntyre wouldn't have succeeded during the Attitude Era. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far