Becky Lynch seemingly sends a message to real-life Bloodline member after WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has hilariously sent a message to a real-life member of the Bloodline faction after Monday Night RAW. The star in question is Nia Jax.

This week on the red show, The Man squared off against The Irresistible Force in a Last Woman Standing match. The Samoan star was on a mission to take down The Man. However, Lynch emerged victorious.

The brutal clash between the two women saw them resorting to tables, ladders, chairs, fire extinguishers, and kendo sticks. During the match, Big Time Becks also used her new book and hit Nia Jax with it. Her memoir, "Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Girl!" is set to officially launch on March 26, 2024.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) in an attempt to promote her memoir, The Man shared a video of hitting the real-life Bloodline member with the book three times and hysterically advertised the "BUY MY BOOK" message to the fans.

Check out the former RAW Women's Champion's tweet below:

"The message couldn't be clearer. We're less than a week away from my book!" she wrote.

Becky Lynch sends a heartfelt message to WWE legends

WWE legends John Cena, Mick Foley, and Stephanie McMahon had the privilege of reading Lynch's new book early. The trio shared their thoughts on the "Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Girl!" memoir and heaped praise on the 37-year-old star.

In an Instagram post, Big Time Becks sent a heartfelt message and expressed her gratitude to The Billion Dollar Princess, The King of Hardcore, and The Leader of Cenation.

Check out the WWE Superstar's Instagram post below:

At WrestleMania 40, The Man is set to lock horns with Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship and has promised to dethrone The Eradicator of The Judgment Day in Philadelphia.

