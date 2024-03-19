Top WWE star sends a heartfelt message to John Cena, Mick Foley, and Stephanie McMahon

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently shared a heartfelt note for wrestling veterans John Cena, Mick Foley, and Stephanie McMahon on her Instagram account.

Recently, The Leader of Cenation, The King of Hardcore, and The Billion Dollar Princess heaped praise on The Man's new book, "Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl!" The memoir chronicles the evolution of the 37-year-old star from a rebellious youth to becoming a WWE Superstar.

While the release of the book is set for March 26, 2024, John Cena, Mick Foley, and Stephanie McMahon had the pleasure of reading the book firsthand. Later, the trio shared their views on Becky Lynch's memoir, declaring the book remarkable, trailblazing, and a stereotype-breaker.

Responding to the veterans, Lynch expressed her gratitude via an Instagram post.

"I couldn’t be more humbled by these blurbs from Mick Foley, John Cena, and Stephanie McMahon. They were all important in my wrestling journey, which you’ll read about in my book, and their reactions mean the world to me. One more week until it’s out!" she wrote.

Becky Lynch makes massive personal announcement after WWE RAW goes off-air

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch picked up a hard-fought victory against Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match. The brutal encounter saw the two women resort to chairs, kendo sticks, ladders, and tables.

However, Lynch's celebrations were cut short by Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, which led to an intense face-off between the WrestleMania XL opponents.

Later, as WWE RAW went off-air, the 37-year-old female star made a personal announcement. The former champion revealed that she had officially become an American citizen.

The Man is hell-bent on defeating Mami at WrestleMania XL. Will she be able to achieve her objective? Only time will tell!