Becky Lynch sends a 3-word message after ending her 5-month-long feud with Trish Stratus at WWE Payback

Becky Lynch has shared a three-word message after defeating Trish Stratus inside a steel cage at WWE Payback 2023.

At Payback 2023, The Man took on Trish Stratus in a Steel Cage match in what was seemingly the final chapter of the duo's months-long feud. Lynch picked up a big win over the WWE Hall of Famer after some intense action.

After the win, Becky Lynch took to her Instagram stories and stated that she has "ended it."

"I ended it."

On April 10, 2023, Trish Stratus and Lynch lost the Women's Tag Team Titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Mere seconds later, Stratus turned on Lynch and launched an attack on her.

The heel turn kicked off a feud between quite possibly two of the greatest female stars in the history of WWE. The duo met in a singles match at Night of Champions 2023. At the event, Zoey Stark's interference cost Lynch the match.

Lynch and Trish Stratus wrestled on two more occasions on WWE RAW. The first bout ended in Lynch's favor via DQ. The second one ended in a draw following a double countout. At Payback, Lynch finally finished off the feud with a huge win over the former women's champion.

