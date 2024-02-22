Becky Lynch shares new photo ahead of Elimination Chamber: Perth, sends 8-word message

Becky Lynch took to social media to share a stunning new photo of herself ahead of the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event.

Lynch will compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match featuring Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, Raquel Rodriguez, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan.

Taking to social media, not only did Lynch share a new photo but also sent out an eight-word message.

"Came down under to get back on top." wrote Lynch.

Vince Russo wants Becky Lynch to turn heel

Vince Russo believes Becky Lynch and her husband, Seth Rollins, are currently going through a similar phase in WWE.

The former creative writer advised both superstars to turn heel. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Russo stated the following:

"If you really wanna do it up, turn both him and his wife heel. And let 'em do stuff together. Let 'em do dastardly stuff together because Becky seems to be in the same place with the song [mimics chorus]. She is going nowhere, so there definitely needs to be a new road, and why not turn the both of them heel?"

Rollins is currently involved in a storyline with Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline. He has offered help to The American Nightmare in his battle against Roman Reigns, The Rock, and other members of The Bloodline.

The Visionary will be present at the upcoming Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event. He will appear in a segment with Rhodes and Grayson Waller on the "Grayson Waller Effect."

Initially, it did seem that Rollins would lock horns with CM Punk at WrestleMania XL. However, Punk's injury forced a change of plans. The upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match will determine his opponent for The Show of Shows.

