Former WWE champion is "nothing but a lot of talk and a song," feels Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Despite winning several titles in WWE, a particular superstar has been reduced to a shell of his former being, according to Vince Russo.

The superstar in question is none other than Seth Rollins. The Visionary has come a long way since his days as a member of The Shield, having climbed up the ranks to become one of the most recognizable names on the roster today. He has also been a hard worker as the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion, racking up an impressive number of title defense wins.

However, Vince Russo feels recent events have diminished Rollins' star power, especially considering the segments with him and Roman Reigns. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran stated:

"Couple of months ago, remember he [Seth Rollins] gets that belt. I mean everybody looked at it as a secondary belt, from the jump, from the get go. And then, remember he was just booking matches against his friends. He was like giving his friends matches... Bro it just seems to me that Rollins is nothing but a lot of talk and a song." [From 02:57 onwards]

The former WWE writer wants both Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch to turn heel

According to Vince Russo, Becky Lynch is also going through a similar phase. He believes a heel turn for both the WWE Superstars could be a good option.

On the same episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE head writer stated:

"If you really wanna do it up, turn both him and his wife heel. And let 'em do stuff together. Let 'em do dastardly stuff together, because, Becky seems to be in the same place with the song [mimics chorus]. She is going nowhere, so there definitely needs to be a new road, and why not turn the both of them heel?" [From 12:00 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for them down the line in WWE.

