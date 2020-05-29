Seth Rollins with Becky Lynch

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins turned 34 today and the pro wrestling world has shown all their love to 'The Monday Night Messiah'. Seth Rollins' fiancee and fellow WWE Superstar, Becky Lynch also took to her official Instagram handle and sent out a heartfelt birthday wish to the former WWE Universal Champion.

Becky Lynch sends a heartfelt birthday message to Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch is currently on a hiatus from WWE and on the 34th birthday of her fiancee and WWE Superstar, Seth Rollins, 'The Man' took to social media and sent out a heartfelt wish to 'The Monday Night Messiah'.

Becky Lynch shared a bunch of images of herself with Seth Rollins and also uploaded a couple of pictures of the latter with a few cute dogs. The former RAW Women's Champion also wrote that she is eagerly waiting to start the 'next crazy chapter' of her life with Rollins, as the couple prepares to welcome their baby into this world.

Here is Becky Lynch's message for Seth Rollins:

Becky Lynch's record-breaking RAW Women's Championship reign

On the May 11 episode of Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch relinquished the RAW Women's Championship to this year's Miss Money in the Bank, Asuka.

'The Man' almost surpassed 400 days as the RAW Women's Champion, however, she relinquished her title and handed it over to 'The Empress of Tomorrow' after announcing that she was pregnant and will be taking time off from the company.