Becky Lynch sends bold message ahead of career-changing WrestleMania match

Becky Lynch is set to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL. Lynch sent a bold message to her followers ahead of their title match this weekend.

The Man earned the right to challenge Ripley at Elimination Chamber: Perth, outlasting five other WWE Superstars in one of the most grueling matches in history. She also encountered Liv Morgan and Nia Jax on her road to what might be the biggest match of her career.

In a post on her X account, Lynch shared a promotional video of her match against the Women's World Champion. It showed her Road to WrestleMania XL playing to the tune of If It Doesn't Hurt by Nothing More.

"If it doesn't hurt at all, then it doesn't mean a thing," Lynch wrote.

Becky Lynch had a tough road beginning with a loss to Nia Jax at WWE RAW Day 1 to start the year. Lynch failed to win the Royal Rumble after getting tossed by the debuting Jade Cargill.

Her last chance was the Elimination Chamber match, and she survived the brutality of it to become the No. 1 contender. Jax tried to get in her way, but she also conquered The Irresistible Force. Becky outlasted her longtime rival in a Last Woman Standing match on WWE RAW.

Will Becky Lynch remain with WWE?

In addition to her match at WrestleMania XL against Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch has been promoting her memoir on several media outlets and in interviews. Lynch was on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour and was asked about her contract status.

There were reports back then that The Man's deal with WWE was coming up after WrestleMania. She confirmed that there are only two months left on her contract and there have not been any negotiations for an extension.

Lynch did confirm that she wants to remain with WWE, wherein she has become one of the biggest names in the industry. Her husband, Seth Rollins, also has an expiring contract, but the couple is unlikely to leave the company. Both Lynch and Rollins are among the top earners in WWE as well.

