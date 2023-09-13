Becky Lynch sends bold message ahead of WWE championship match

WWE RAW star Becky Lynch has delivered a bold message ahead of her title match tonight on NXT.

The Man will be returning to NXT tonight to compete for the NXT Women's Championship. She will be facing Tiffany Stratton, who has made her presence felt on the main roster in recent weeks.

Stratton interrupted Lynch during her backstage interview at WWE Payback following her victory over Trish Stratus, and the two had a backstage segment last night on RAW. The Man told the NXT star that she could be the future of the company but is more concerned with being famous. Big Time Becks vowed to make Tiffany famous tonight and take her NXT Women's Championship.

Ahead of tonight's episode of NXT, WWE shared a clip on Instagram of Lynch arriving at the Performance Center in Orlando. Lynch stated, "The Man has come around to NXT" in the video seen below.

WWE RAW star previews Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton tonight on NXT

Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser recently disclosed that he is very excited about the NXT Women's Championship match tonight between Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton.

Kaiser is in a relationship with the NXT Women's Champion and believes her future is incredibly bright. Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview ahead of Superstar Spectacle last week, The Imperium member praised both Lynch and Stratton.

Ludwig noted that Becky Lynch knows what pressure feels like and has experience on her side. He added that Tiffany Stratton is a gifted athlete and claimed that many people are excited for tonight's title match.

"Well, I think both of them are great athletes, obviously. Becky has been there for many, many years. She knows what pressure feels like. She knows what big matches feel like. She definitely has the experience on her side. Tiffany, obviously, is an incredible athlete. She's like the rising star of NXT. Same thing for her; the sky's the limit. So it's almost like a match of generations. So I'm very excited about that match and I know a lot of people are also as well," said Ludwig Kaiser. [From 03:44 to 04:11]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Becky Lynch has had a remarkable career in WWE but has never held the NXT Women's Championship. It will be fascinating to see if Big Time Becks can capture the title from Tiffany Stratton tonight on the developmental brand.

Would you like to see Becky Lynch as the NXT Women's Champion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

