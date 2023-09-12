Current WWE Superstar says Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton would be a "match of generations" (Exclusive)

Ludwig Kaiser thinks Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton are two of the best performers in WWE, and their upcoming match could steal the show.

Stratton and Lynch's feud began via a Twitter exchange, following which the NXT Women's Champion appeared backstage at Payback 2023, where The Man took on Trish Stratus in a Steel Cage match. This led to Becky Lynch challenging Tiffany Stratton for her coveted title on last week's episode of NXT.

In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of last week's Superstar Spectacle, Ludwig Kaiser was asked about his girlfriend's upcoming clash with Lynch. Kaiser showered praise on both The Man and Stratton, saying while the former had experience on the side, the latter was one of WWE's most promising talents.

The Imperium member added that the upcoming match was one between "generations" and that it had everything going for it to be a show-stealer.

"Well, I think both of them are great athletes, obviously. Becky has been there for many, many years. She knows what pressure feels like. She knows what big matches feel like. She definitely has the experience on her side. Tiffany, obviously, is an incredible athlete. She's like the rising star of NXT. Same thing for her; the sky's the limit. So it's almost like a match of generations. So I'm very excited about that match and I know a lot of people are also as well," said Ludwig Kaiser. [3:44 - 4:11]

Tiffany Stratton thinks Becky Lynch should fear her

On her recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Stratton explained how she's one of the most versatile performers on the company's roster today.

She also mentioned how she possessed every tool to become a top star in the wrestling business. Furthermore, Tiffany Stratton feels considering how talented she is inside the squared circle, Becky Lynch must fear her ahead of their match.

"I'm the fastest-rising star within WWE right now," Stratton said. "I think I have a lot of the different components that it takes to be a top women's wrestler in WWE. And I think Becky should be scared about that. I think I bring a lot to the table. I think the stuff that I do in the ring speaks for itself. Yeah, she should be shaking in her boots right now."

The NXT Women's Title is one of the only titles that has eluded Becky Lynch all her career, and it's safe to assume she has a big chance at nabbing the gold.

