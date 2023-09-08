Top female star thinks Becky Lynch should be scared of her ahead of major title match

A top female star thinks Becky Lynch should be scared of her ahead of their upcoming title match. The star in question is NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.

Stratton is set to defend her women's title against The Man on the upcoming episode of NXT. Lynch showed up on the titantron during the latest episode of the show and challenged the youngster. The two stars have been at loggerheads since the champion mistakenly mentioned that Lynch was a former NXT Women's Champion, a title that has eluded the star in her illustrious career. Stratton even issued a half-hearted apology that did not sit well with The Man.

Ahead of their important title match, Tiffany Stratton made an appearance on WWE's The Bump, where she stated that she thinks The Man should be scared of her.

"I'm the fastest-rising star within WWE right now," Stratton said. "I think I have a lot of the different components that it takes to be a top women's wrestler in WWE. And I think Becky should be scared about that. I think I bring a lot to the table. I think the stuff that I do in the ring speaks for itself. Yeah, she should be shaking in her boots right now." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Tiffany Stratton is very confident about her chance against Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is one of the best women's wrestlers on the entire WWE roster. She has accomplished pretty much everything there is to accomplish in her career.

Despite her opponent's impressive list of accolades, Stratton stated on The Bump that she is very confident heading into her match this week.

"I'm very confident, but I also know that Becky is one of the best of all time. She's one of the best wrestlers in the female division. I have to say that this is definitely one of the biggest matches of my career but also my career began two years ago, and Becky is coming after me, like I said last night. So I have to say that I am very confident going into this," she said.

It will be interesting to see if Becky Lynch will be able to win the NXT Women's Championship for the first time in her career.

Who do you think will win next week on NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

