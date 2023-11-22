Becky Lynch sends a bold message after RAW, quotes WWE Hall of Famer

Becky Lynch took to Instagram to send a bold message following this week's Monday Night RAW.

On the back of a victory over Xia Li from this week's show, The Man will now turn her attention towards the upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event. She will team up with Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Bianca Belair in this year's Women's WarGames Match.

Taking to her Instagram story, Lynch quoted the legendary Mick Foley, as she reacted to a video of her jumping from the top of a steel cage.

"I can't jump high. So I jump from high places - @realmickfoley," wrote Lynch.

WWE legend Trish Stratus opened up about her feud with Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch's feud with Trish Stratus concluded in a Steel Cage Match at the Payback PLE.

Speaking in an interview with the Hall of Fame podcast, Stratus opened up about her feud with The Man, claiming that she wanted to work alongside the latter for a while. Stratus said:

"Becky and I, it was something we wanted to do for a while. We had talked about it. We interacted, I guess, back in, I would say maybe, 2021 when there was a Canadian tour going on, and they were stopping in Toronto, and they asked me to host the events, and so Becky and I knew we'd be getting in the ring together and doing some interactions. We interacted at these live events, and it was just so good, and the fans were so into it, and then we started like a little Twitter war to the point where people were like, 'This Twitter war is better than the current storylines on TV right now.'"

Becky Lynch and her team will be aiming for a big victory at Survivor Series against Damage CTRL.

