Becky Lynch sends emotional message to her "hot husband" after referencing him in her feud on WWE RAW

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified May 28, 2025 14:00 GMT
Becky Lynch has sent a message (image via WWE)
Becky Lynch returned to WWE at WrestleMania, allowing her to return to the road alongside her husband, Seth Rollins. Soon after, Lynch stepped into a feud with long-time friend Lyra Valkyria and has referenced her fiancé numerous times during her interactions with Valkyria.

This past week on RAW, Rollins was referred to as Lynch's "hot husband" in a promo where she noted that he could go home to him whilst Lyra's fiancé was "weird."

Lynch has since doubled down on this reference, sending a public message to her "hot husband" Seth Rollins, as he celebrates his 39th birthday.

Becky Lynch has also shared several images of Rollins with his daughter Roux, where the duo can be seen dancing to Moana as well as hanging out when The Visionary isn't on the road.

This may be a hint that Rollins could be dragged into a story with Lynch in the future if she continues to reference him. However, it could also merely be the fact that the WWE Universe is aware that he is her husband, and she enjoys expressing their personal time on her socials.

Becky Lynch isn't expected to reunite with her husband on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are both heels on RAW. This has led to speculation that the two stars could unite at some point and work together in Rollins' new stable, but this doesn't seem to be the case.

Rollins seems to have his own thing going on with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman, whilst Lynch is pushing forward in her feud with Lyra Valkyria, which could allow her to become champion at Money in the Bank.

Rollins and Lynch have worked together on WWE RAW before and noted that it wasn't something that they enjoyed or would be open to doing again in a hurry.

Edited by Brandon Nell
