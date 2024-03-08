Becky Lynch sends a heartfelt message to Bianca Belair amid controversial racist comments made towards her

Becky Lynch has taken to social media to show her support for Bianca Belair. The EST recently faced racial abuse on social media.

Lynch and Belair have crossed paths on multiple occasions in WWE. In fact, the two superstars shared the ring most recently during the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Lynch praised Belair and labeled her as one of the "best flagbearers" of the company.

"One of the bEST flagbearers we have in WWE. This woman barely sleeps because of her dedication to her craft. Her work ethic is top tier and her personality and heart goes beyond that somehow. @BiancaBelairWWE is truly 1 of 1!" wrote Lynch

Check out Lynch's heartwarming tweet dedicated to Belair:

John Cena named Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair among his top 5 female superstars

John Cena recently named his top five female WWE Superstars. The 16-time former Champion has admitted that he is a fan of Bayley, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Charlotte Flair.

Speaking on ESPN's First Take, Cena spoke highly of his fellow WWE stars. He said:

"That's a great question. I'm gonna change the monument, we'll go top 5. Let's see... I say Bayley, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Charlotte Flair. That's my top 5,"

Belair is currently signed to SmackDown where she was involved in a feud with Tiffany Stratton. The two women could face each other at WrestleMania 40 in a highly-anticipated singles match.

Meanwhile, Lynch will challenge Ripley for the Women's World Championship at The Show of Shows. The Man became the #1 contender for The Eradicator's title after winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match last month.

But first, Lynch has the task of beating Liv Morgan in the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

