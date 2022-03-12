Becky Lynch sends heartfelt message to Big E following his scary injury 

Becky Lynch has sent a heartfelt message to Big E after the latter suffered a horrifying injury during a WWE match this week on SmackDown.

He teamed up with Kofi Kingston to face Sheamus and Ridge Holland this week, but the match was called to a hasty close following an accident. Holland tried to suplex The New Day member outside the ring.

Unfortunately, E landed extremely awkwardly on top of his neck. He was stretchered away after the bout.

Big E has since sent a message from the hospital where he said that he had been told he had a broken neck. The video on Twitter got him a lot of well-wishes from fans and fellow superstars. One such star was none other than RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. She complimented him and talked about his healing powers, while also wishing him the best.

"One of the best humans in the world. I’m hoping you’ve been keeping it a secret that you have wolverine-esque healing powers. Thinking of you. Love you E," tweeted Becky Lynch.

Big E needs Becky Lynch's wishes in an already horrible year for the superstar

2022 has not been the best year for the former WWE Champion. At WWE Day 1, he was supposed to face Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens in a match.

Unfortunately, at the last moment, Brock Lesnar was added to the match. Originally, Lesnar was supposed to face Roman Reigns for the Universal title, but since Reigns tested positive for COVID-19, he was included in the WWE title match instead.

Lesnar won the title, defeating the champion.

Thus, Big E went from his main event push back to a tag team push alongside Kofi Kingston. He was naturally bitter about it and talked about it recently in an interview with Z100's Josh Martinez.

“... kind of that falling off of a cliff feeling at the hands of one Brock Lesnar and then suddenly, it feels like you woke up a year prior and you’re back to doing what you were doing before.”

Now, with an apparently broken neck, there's no telling how long it will be before the star can return to the ring once again.

Sportskeeda wishes Big E all the best in this troubling time.

