Becky Lynch Sends a Message to 28-Year-Old WWE Star Ahead of Their Match 

Becky Lynch has taken to social media to send a message to Maxxine Dupri. The two stars are set to clash on Monday Night RAW next week.This will be the Alpha Academy member's first match on the red brand this year. Their bout was set up after Dupri, Natalya, and Akira Tozawa confronted The Man backstage on the Monday Night Show following her in-ring segment with Nikki Bella. The Queen of Harts called her out for disrespecting the former Divas Champion, and Lynch chose to face Maxxine next week instead of Natalya.Becky Lynch recently shared a clip on X showing her at the beach. In the caption, she wrote that she was doing an intense workout, and the beginning of the video made it seem like she was, but it ended with her resting on a towel. She then told Maxxine Dupri that she'll see her in four days.&quot;Intense beach workout before #WWERaw. 4 days,&quot; wrote Lynch.You can check out the tweet below:Bully Ray believes Becky Lynch buried Nikki Bella on RAWThe Women's Intercontinental Champion brought up Nikki Bella's past with John Cena during their segment. Bully Ray wasn't happy that Nikki didn't reply, and he said on Busted Open that he felt that it buried the babyface.&quot;What good does that do to Nikki? You see, can you feel my silence? Does my silence speaking volumes yet? No? What the f**k are we doing over here? I don't mind them giving Becky Lynch that line. Just make sure Nikki can follow it up. There was no following it up. There was no rebuttal. There was no retort,&quot; he said.He added:&quot;Nikki looked uncomfortable, because the reaction was so overwhelming and Nikki had to admit, 'Yeah, you got me and then try to come over the top with, 'But why don't you meet me in a wrestling match.' They left her dead in the water last night. Just for the pop. The heel buried the babyface.&quot;WWE @WWELINKspeechless rn holy shhhhhhhh..... 😲😳Becky Lynch successfully defended her IC Title against Lyra Valkyria at SummerSlam. It looks like Nikki Bella will be her next challenger.