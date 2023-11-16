Becky Lynch sends message ahead of rare outside of the ring appearance

WWE RAW star Becky Lynch will be making an appearance outside the ring tonight on television.

Becky Lynch finally wrapped her feud with Trish Stratus up at Payback in September by defeating the Hall of Famer in a Steel Cage match. The Man then went on to capture the NXT Women's Championship for the first time in her career. However, her surprise title reign was short-lived, and she recently dropped the title to Lyra Valkyria on the October 24 episode of NXT.

Lynch took to social media today to hype up her appearance tonight on Celebrity Jeopardy. She will be playing for the Connor's Cure Foundation during tonight's show and asked fans to wish her luck as seen in her post below.

"It is The Man, Big Time Becky Lynch, and I am here at Celebrity Jeopardy playing for Connor's Cure. Wish me luck," she said.

WWE RAW star breaks character to praise Becky Lynch

Natalya recently broke character to speak about Becky Lynch's versatility as a WWE Superstar.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Natalya praised Lynch as a performer. She stated that Lynch can make anything she is given work, and can portray any type of character on WWE television.

"What I really love more than anything about Becky is that she has the ability to be good, be bad, be on top, be the champ. She can win, she can lose, she can work with new talent, she can work with seasoned veterans. She has the ability to be a chameleon in the best way where no matter what it is that she's given, she can make it work." [3:47 – 4:12]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Lynch remains one of the most popular WWE Superstars on the roster. She had a brief staredown with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley backstage earlier this year but nothing ever came of it. It will be interesting to see if The Man decides to go after a title on the main roster in the weeks ahead.

Did you enjoy Lynch's reign as NXT Women's Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer