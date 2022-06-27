"I miss you bud" – Becky Lynch breaks character to send a message to former WWE Champion

Former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch reacted to Big E wishing her on her eighth anniversary in WWE.

Lynch made her WWE debut in 2013. After a two-year stint in NXT, she moved on to the main roster, becoming a part of the women's revolution. Since then, Becky has won the RAW Women's Championship twice and the SmackDown Women's Championship four times.

Big Time Becks recently celebrated her eighth WWE anniversary by tweeting a heartfelt message about her dreams coming true. Big E reshared Lynch's tweet, saying she's one of the kindest people he has ever met.

The former women's champion replied to Big E, saying she misses him in WWE. She also attached a GIF where the two are seen together.

Check out Beck Lynch's tweet below:

For those unaware, Big E is out of action due to a neck injury he suffered earlier this year. However, he has been active on social media, providing frequent updates about his recovery.

Reactions to Becky Lynch's tweet about Big E

Considering Becky Lynch and Big E's fan following, it's no surprise her tweet blew up with comments. Here are some of the best reactions to the tweet.

A user attached an adorable picture of Becky and Big E with the caption, "The Best!"

A user seemed to have fallen in love with Becky Lynch's sense of humor.

William Jones 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🌮 @WillieJonesssss @BeckyLynchWWE @WWEBigE Love that! That was the first time I saw your sense of humor. That was when I fell in love with you. @BeckyLynchWWE @WWEBigE Love that! That was the first time I saw your sense of humor. That was when I fell in love with you.

People want to know if Big E met has Lynch's daughter.

Roberto Gudino @RobertoGudino10 @BeckyLynchWWE

Did big e meet your little girl @WWEBigE The real question i am DYING TO KNOWDid big e meet your little girl @BeckyLynchWWE @WWEBigE The real question i am DYING TO KNOW Did big e meet your little girl

As far as Big E is concerned, there has been no confirmation on his return date. It's to be noted that the former WWE Champion is well on his way to recovery and is now seen without a neck brace, which he used to wear earlier.

