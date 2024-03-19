Becky Lynch sends a message to Rhea Ripley after brutal match on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently took to social media to send a message to Rhea Ripley after the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

In the main event of this week's episode of the red brand, Lynch locked horns with Nia Jax in a brutal Last Woman Standing Match. Both put on a fantastic match, showcasing their incredible strength and skills. However, The Man emerged victorious after hitting a leg drop on The Irresistible Force from the top of the ladder.

Following the show, Becky Lynch took to X/Twitter to message Rhea Ripley, whom she will face at WrestleMania XL. In her tweet, The Man vowed to dethrone The Eradicator as the Women's World Champion.

"Nothing and nobody else is standing in The Man's way to becoming the Women's World Champion at WrestleMania. #WWERaw," Lynch wrote.

You can check out her tweet below:

Becky Lynch's former rival wants her to dethrone Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania XL

During a recent interview with Gorilla Position, Becky Lynch's former rival Trish Stratus said that she believes Lynch needs to dethrone Rhea Ripley to prove herself to be the best.

The WWE Hall of Famer also praised The Man for her work ethic in 2023, where she put over younger talent in NXT.

"I think Becky needs the win, I think she needs it for her, she needs to prove it to herself. She's a workhorse, believe me, because I was alongside her for half a year last year, she just goes. Then you see she became 'NXT' Champion and worked with 'NXT' talent and did great things with them and for them. She worked with the older ladies, the younger ladies, and still comes out on top, she's amazing."

Many fans think Liv Morgan might interfere during Becky Lynch's match against Rhea Ripley to cost the latter her title. It will be interesting to see the Stamford-based promotion plans for Mami's future.

