Rhea Ripley losing her Women's World Championship to WWE RAW star at WrestleMania 40 must happen, Trish Stratus says 

Trish Stratus believes a top WWE RAW Superstar needs to dethrone Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40. That name is Becky Lynch.

The Man last held a women's title on the main roster almost two years ago. Though she has had the chance to reclaim the gold numerous times, Lynch has always remained unsuccessful.

Since last year, Big Time Becks has worked her way up to the top, feuding with Trish Stratus and Nia Jax, to name a few, before winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match to become the #1 contender again.

In an interview with Gorilla Position, Trish Stratus explained why Becky Lynch must become the WWE Women's World Champion at WrestleMania XL:

"I think Becky needs the win, I think she needs it for her, she needs to prove it to herself. She's a workhorse, believe me, because I was alongside her for half a year last year, she just goes. Then you see she became 'NXT' Champion and worked with 'NXT' talent and did great things with them and for them. She worked with the older ladies, the younger ladies, and still comes out on top, she's amazing."

Stratus, however, doesn't want to see Mami without her gold at the same time:

"But I don't want Mami to not be champ again, so it's a bit of a toss-up. I don't know, I guess we will have to see. Maybe I'll watch closely and maybe that will determine some ideas I might have, maybe that's what I'll do." (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

Is Rhea Ripley's title reign in serious jeopardy?

Becky Lynch's path to WrestleMania may be clear, but it seems like she has a thorn in her side in the name of Liv Morgan.

The Man interfered during Liv Morgan's match against Nia Jax a few weeks ago to exact revenge against The Irresistible Force. The following week, Morgan returned the favor when she caused a disqualification during the latter's match against Jax.

Lynch and Morgan will lock horns on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. Rumors have been swirling about Liv Morgan getting inserted into the Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley match at WrestleMania XL.

If that happens, Mami's historic reign could be in jeopardy as she wouldn't have to take the pinfall to lose her Women's World Championship.

Do you want to see Becky Lynch dethrone Rhea Ripley? Discuss in the comments box.

