Becky Lynch sends a message with Seth Rollins during WWE absence

Becky Lynch has sent a message amidst her WWE absence and included Seth Rollins in it. It's been a while since she's been seen in a WWE ring.

Ad

Even though Lynch is not currently involved in any WWE storylines, according to all reports, she re-signed from the company after her contract expired last year. The star is expected to return after WrestleMania, as she is not currently involved in any storylines. When the star does return, fans will be waiting for her.

On Instagram, Becky Lynch sent a message saying that she and Seth Rollins were honored to go and watch Paul Walter Hauser's new movie, The Luckiest Man in America. They were at the premiere, and she said that she loved the story and the acting while taking a picture with Rollins and the man himself on the red carpet.

Ad

Trending

"@paulwhausergram rocks! @wwerollins and I were honored to go watch his new movie The Luckiest Man in America. It also rocks. Great acting. Great story. Great to go to the gd cinema," Lynch wrote.

Fans will have to wait and watch what Becky Lynch does when she finally returns to the ring. If she returns to WrestleMania after RAW, it would be a huge moment on a show popular for big returns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback